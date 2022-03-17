British American Tobacco’s (BATS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.02) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.26) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,748.33 ($48.74).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,087 ($40.14) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £70.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,820.31. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($44.95).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 54.45 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.73%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

