Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Britvic in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy anticipates that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Britvic’s FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays started coverage on Britvic in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

BTVCY opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02. Britvic has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

