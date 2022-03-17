Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 105.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRMK shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.