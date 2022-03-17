Brokerages Anticipate Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.78. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,260,717.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $1,242,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 782,129 shares of company stock worth $56,814,145 in the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

IBKR traded up $4.06 on Thursday, hitting $65.78. 1,442,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $82.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

