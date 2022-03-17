Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will post $578.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.42 million and the lowest is $531.00 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $379.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 2.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $192,657.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,857 shares of company stock worth $2,443,890. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

