Brokerages Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Pulmonx posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $340,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,590 shares of company stock worth $706,197. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LUNG traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.04. 323,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,428. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

