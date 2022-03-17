Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

ADC traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $64.61. 12,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,126. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Agree Realty by 15.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 33.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.