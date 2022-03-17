Brokerages Expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Announce $1.87 EPS

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.87. GMS reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GMS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 2,218.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GMS by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 78,657 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in GMS by 122.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in GMS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 135,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,610. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50. GMS has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $61.79.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

