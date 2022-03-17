Brokerages Expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Post $0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.79. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

MBWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $85,061.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 241.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $602.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

