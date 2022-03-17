Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Post reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of Post stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Post has a 12 month low of $66.11 and a 12 month high of $118.32.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after buying an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

