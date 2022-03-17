Brokerages Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Price Target at $78.17

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS opened at $67.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.