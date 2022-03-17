Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target at $31.09

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.09.

BLMN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

