Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) PT at C$14.88

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$13.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.85. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,393,748.80. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total value of C$133,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,587,988.91. Insiders have sold 50,393 shares of company stock worth $718,548 in the last ninety days.

About Eldorado Gold (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.