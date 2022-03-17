Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) PT at C$14.88

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.88.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$13.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.85. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58.
About Eldorado Gold (Get Rating)
Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.
