Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) PT at GBX 718.17

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 718.17 ($9.34).

GPOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.10) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.75) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 735.50 ($9.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 740.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 745.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.66. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 636 ($8.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.54).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

