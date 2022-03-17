Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Target Price at $6.25

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KELTF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

