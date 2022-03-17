Brokerages Set PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Target Price at $74.33

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $66.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $226,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $129,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $1,883,569. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,504 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,067,000.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

