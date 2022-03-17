Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Target Price at $162.86

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.86.

PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Primerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,838. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.40. Primerica has a 12-month low of $121.22 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.57.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

