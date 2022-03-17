Brokerages Set RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Target Price at $45.42

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($42.09) to €42.50 ($46.70) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.75) to €46.50 ($51.10) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.86) to €39.10 ($42.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($46.15) to €52.00 ($57.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

RWEOY opened at $41.02 on Monday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

