Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) PT at $119.06

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.98.

Several research firms recently commented on RARE. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of RARE opened at $67.76 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $130.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.66.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,289 shares of company stock worth $1,602,749. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $52,268,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,025,000 after buying an additional 34,099 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after buying an additional 219,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.