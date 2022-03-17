Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Target Price at $61.81

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.54. 2,845,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

