Brokers Offer Predictions for HLS Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.75.

HLS opened at C$15.50 on Thursday. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$13.62 and a one year high of C$21.76. The company has a market cap of C$502.99 million and a P/E ratio of -23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.37.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

