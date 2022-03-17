Brokers Set Expectations for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.07 per share for the year.

SKFRY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

