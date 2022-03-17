Brokers Set Expectations for AdvanSix Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AdvanSix in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AdvanSix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

