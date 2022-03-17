Brokers Set Expectations for W. R. Berkley Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for W. R. Berkley in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WRB. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Shares of W. R. Berkley are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 528.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,470 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 34.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.