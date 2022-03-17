Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Brooge Energy stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01. Brooge Energy has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.96.
Brooge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
