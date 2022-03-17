Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brooge Energy stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01. Brooge Energy has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Brooge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.