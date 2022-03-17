BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

BRT has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $125,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $375,970 over the last ninety days. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

