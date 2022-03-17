Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 176,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,395,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.
BMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.41.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.
Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
