Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 176,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,395,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

