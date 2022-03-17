Bunicorn Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $89,099.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $430,017.95 and approximately $89,099.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00046157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.86 or 0.06853906 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,938.22 or 0.99857951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041401 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

