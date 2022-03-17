Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Director Larry Robbins Acquires 500,000 Shares

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) Director Larry Robbins bought 500,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BFLY stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $983.34 million, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 2.54. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

