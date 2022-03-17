BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.41. 676,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,386. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.17.

In related news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 145,121 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

