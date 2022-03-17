C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Million

Equities research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the highest is $8.50 million. C4 Therapeutics reported sales of $7.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $34.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.44 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $35.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

NASDAQ CCCC traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,631,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,672,000 after acquiring an additional 248,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

