Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CEO Scott Bender Sells 82,067 Shares

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) CEO Scott Bender sold 82,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $4,198,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Scott Bender sold 79,329 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $4,441,630.71.

WHD stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 2.07. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after purchasing an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 269,088 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

