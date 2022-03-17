Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.Caleres also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

CAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of CAL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 901,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,835. The company has a market capitalization of $800.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Caleres by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Caleres by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Caleres by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.