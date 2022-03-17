Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CFWFF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.53. 2,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

