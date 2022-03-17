Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells C$336,902.80 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total transaction of C$336,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$931,900.32.

CCO stock traded up C$2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,978. The firm has a market cap of C$13.41 billion and a PE ratio of -129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.54. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of C$19.50 and a 12 month high of C$36.06.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

CCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price target (up from C$32.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.18.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

