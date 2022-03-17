Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Price Target to GBX 146

Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 94 ($1.22) to GBX 146 ($1.90) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.38% from the company’s current price.

LIT stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of £123.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. Litigation Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.38 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.82). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.34.

Get Litigation Capital Management alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($710,013.00). Also, insider Patrick Moloney acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($59,817.95). Insiders have bought a total of 1,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,725,000 in the last quarter.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include single-case and portfolios; and class actions, commercial claims, claims arising out of insolvency, and international arbitration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Litigation Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Litigation Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.