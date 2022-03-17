Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 275 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total value of C$20,407.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,854,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,603,076.19.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total transaction of C$380,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$329,861.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total transaction of C$330,918.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total value of C$309,550.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$74.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.72. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$35.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.30.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

