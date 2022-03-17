Cannell Capital Llc Buys 30,150 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 30,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $481,495.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 400 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $6,292.00.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $290.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $129.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on BBW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

