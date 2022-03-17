Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $290,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $273.32 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.80 and its 200 day moving average is $272.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

