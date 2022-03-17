Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Jaguar Health, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jaguar Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.55) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jaguar Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAGX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,492 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

