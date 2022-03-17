CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CanWel Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$752.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.83. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.13 and a twelve month high of C$10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.11.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

