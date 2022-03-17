Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.37%.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.