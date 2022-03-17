Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,652,799 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 23,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $18,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,045 shares of company stock worth $55,243. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $51.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.