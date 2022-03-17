Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Capri by 58.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 126,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capri by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

