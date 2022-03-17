CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

XLG stock opened at $334.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.38. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $288.78 and a 1 year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

