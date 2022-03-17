CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in CDW by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in CDW by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CDW by 651.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $173.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $154.53 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.89.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

