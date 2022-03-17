CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $222.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of -741.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

