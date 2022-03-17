CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 438 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 15.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Sysco by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,450,981. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average is $78.53. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

