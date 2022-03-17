CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after buying an additional 365,283 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.30.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

