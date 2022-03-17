Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.51 and last traded at C$7.49. Approximately 137,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,347,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.03.

CJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

